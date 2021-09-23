Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
ALGM opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,601 shares of company stock worth $18,735,895 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
