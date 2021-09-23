Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

ALGM opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,601 shares of company stock worth $18,735,895 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

