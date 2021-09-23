Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Safe-T Group stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 732,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.