Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,016 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.