Alpha Quark Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.84 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $57.84 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00007580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00056694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00128634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00044976 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

