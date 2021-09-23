Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

HD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.20. 58,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day moving average is $317.82. The firm has a market cap of $354.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

