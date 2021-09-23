Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,232,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.91. 51,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.