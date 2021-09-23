Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 5,162 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,927 shares of company stock worth $4,261,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.28. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

