Alphasimplex Group LLC Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $83.03. 8,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

