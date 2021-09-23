Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s previous close.
AMAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.
About Amalgamated Financial
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
