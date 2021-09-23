Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s previous close.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

