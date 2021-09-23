Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

