AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $38.50. 624,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 143,051,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

