América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 64,468 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth $179,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

