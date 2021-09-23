American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after buying an additional 321,919 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $13,175,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

