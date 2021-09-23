American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 22,938 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NESR. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

