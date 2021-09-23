American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of FutureFuel worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.84.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

