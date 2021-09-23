American Century Companies Inc. Has $371,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 79,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.