American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $947.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

