American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $167.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

AXP opened at $167.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average is $159.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

