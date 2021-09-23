American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

AIG stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.