American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $363.04 million and a P/E ratio of 17.74.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

