American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 0.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

NYSE AMT traded down $5.37 on Thursday, hitting $288.18. 17,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,128. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

