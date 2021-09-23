Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.11

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 31728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

USA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.11.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

