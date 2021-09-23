Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.48, but opened at $33.70. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Americold Realty Trust shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 10,524 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

