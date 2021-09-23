AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Shares Down 1.9%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.15. 3,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 44,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

About AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

