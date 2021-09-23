Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.85. 90,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

