Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 209.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 198,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.94. 1,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

