Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GP. B. Riley cut their price target on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

GP traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 3,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.95 million and a PE ratio of -31.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

