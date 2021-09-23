Analysts Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce $56.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.40 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $222.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.58 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $241.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.