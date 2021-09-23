Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $69.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

