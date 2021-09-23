Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.24. KB Home reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KBH traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 134,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,481. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

