Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.24. KB Home reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KBH traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 134,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,481. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.