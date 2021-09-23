Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.74. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,417 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 96,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,006. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

