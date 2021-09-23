Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.74. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,417 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.
MFC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 96,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,006. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
