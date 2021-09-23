Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.