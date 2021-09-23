Analysts Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $458.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.