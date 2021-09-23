Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post sales of $147.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $156.10 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $87.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $524.40 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 2.38. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

