Analysts Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after acquiring an additional 822,898 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,591,000 after acquiring an additional 394,542 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $199,899,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.11. 42,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.