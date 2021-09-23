Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.42. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639 in the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $62.94 on Monday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

