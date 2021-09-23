Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSKE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,998. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $530.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Daseke by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Daseke by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 34.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daseke by 12.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.