Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 346.01 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

