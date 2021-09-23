Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 3,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,861. Nautilus has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $309.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

