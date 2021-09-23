Analysts Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

