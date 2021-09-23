Analysts Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Price Target at €18.44

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.44 ($21.69).

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

