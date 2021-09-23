Analysts Set Expectations for Fortinet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

FTNT stock opened at $301.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

