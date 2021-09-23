Analysts Set Expectations for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 22.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $111.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

