Analysts Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Price Target at $37.65

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE SC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $41.51. 1,190,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,257,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,131,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 396,542 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.