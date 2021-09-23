Analyzing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.68%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39% LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and LegalZoom.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.71 -$10.42 million N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 12.44 $9.90 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

