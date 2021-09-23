Analyzing Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and PlayAGS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A PlayAGS $167.01 million 1.66 -$85.38 million ($2.31) -3.27

Galileo Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% PlayAGS -18.33% -76.20% -5.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Galileo Acquisition and PlayAGS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 PlayAGS 0 2 7 0 2.78

Galileo Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. PlayAGS has a consensus target price of $11.89, suggesting a potential upside of 57.26%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

Summary

PlayAGS beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

