Analyzing Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) & The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.16 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.09 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Capital and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.36%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 112.35% 9.73% 5.24% The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

