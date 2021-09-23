Analyzing Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

17.4% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Main Street Capital and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 126.72% 10.01% 5.33% BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Main Street Capital and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Risk and Volatility

Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Main Street Capital and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $222.61 million 12.78 $29.38 million $2.10 19.75 BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.73 $5.96 million N/A N/A

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats BurgerFi International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides ”one-stop” financing alternatives to its portfolio companies.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.