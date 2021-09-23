Andrew M. Cohn Acquires 1,824 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GWRS stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $406.26 million, a PE ratio of 149.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

