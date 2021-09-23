Angela Fyfe Sells 2,025 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $75,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76.

Apria stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APR. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth about $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

